SPOKANE, Wash. - A City of Spokane employee assigned to one of the cleanup crews was injured after stepping on a 'booby-trap' set up to protect an illegal marijuana grow at the camp site.
The city employee and several others, including Spokane Police Officers, were in the area investigating an illegal camp located on the 1300 block of South Lindeke.
The group eventually located the occupied camp and a man who was later identified as 41-year-old Clyde E. Walling, Jr.
As soon as police made contact with Walling, he attempted to flee but eventually complied with police commands.
Police took Walling into custody on charges of illegal camping, as well as a warrant from Washington State Department of Corrections.
The incident happened while officers and other members of the code enforcement and city cleanup crews began inspecting the camp.
Several boards with nails driven through them, resembling improvised spike strips, were laid around the camp and trails surrounding it.
Officers say an employee happened to step on a concealed board and was impaled in the foot.
Upon further investigation, several other boards were found, including two trip wires, one connected to aluminum cans that functioned as an alarm and the other that was connected to one of the boards with nails.
Over 10 marijuana plants were also found; two of the plants were mature and the other eight were stored in metal cages.
An improvised irrigation pipe, supplied by a nearby creek, was being used to water the marijuana plants.
Detectives from the Spokane Police Department Special Investigative Unit responded to the scene and collected the plants as evidence after determining the marijuana growing operation was illegal.
Police said Walling admitted to making and placing the 'booby-traps' to protect his marijuana.
Walling received two additional charges of 2nd degree assault and manufacturing of a controlled substance.