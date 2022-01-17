SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is closing down certain buildings in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here's a breakdown of what's closing and what will still be open.
- Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other City facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court.
- All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed.
- On-street paid parking meters will not require payments.
- Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual. The garbage transfer station at the Waste-to-Energy facility, along with the County’s. North County and Valley transfer stations, will be open.
- Riverfront Park attractions will be open.