SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is closing down certain buildings in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here's a breakdown of what's closing and what will still be open.

  • Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other City facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court.
  • All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed.
  • On-street paid parking meters will not require payments.
  • Garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as usual. The garbage transfer station at the Waste-to-Energy facility, along with the County’s. North County and Valley transfer stations, will be open.
  • Riverfront Park attractions will be open.

