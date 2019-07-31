Spokane city coucil considering plan to increase housing development

The Spokane City Council is considering a change that will potentially encourage more housing developers to build in the area.
The council says vacancy rates are startlingly low in Spokane, and usually stay between 1% to 2%. The council says thousands of housing units are needed to keep up with the demand.
The council is considering expanding the Multi-Family Tax Exemption area. Officials say developers who build multi-family housing in those boundaries will experience a delay on their projects’ property taxes for approximately 10 years.
The council hopes the expanding the boundaries will bring new apartments, condos and townhouses to Spokane while fighting rising rents. Officials say the proposed expansion would stretch into the Monroe Corridor, West Central, the Ash Maple Corridor, East Sprague and the Market area.
A public hearing on the topic is scheduled during the council’s meeting on August 12.