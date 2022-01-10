SPOKANE, Wash. - Rent payments. It's a problem that's been brewing since early on in the pandemic. When people lost jobs en masse and couldn't afford rent, the government banned evictions. But since the bans were lifted, the solutions to keep some people in their homes are falling short.
Spokane City Council addresses rent inflation and the looming threat of evictions
Now, the issue is coming to a head. This past summer, there was one month when Spokane had the highest increase in monthly rent, according to one online tracker.
But since then, thousands of people have been impacted by the rising rent costs and lack of financial help.
That's why today, a statewide group in Washington and the Spokane City Council took up some key issues hoping to stop "The Great Eviction."
"My rent went from $850 to $1,650," attested one woman.
They're calling them 'economic evictions.' Rent is spiking, and thousands in our area are having trouble keeping their homes.
But now, there's a little extra protection because of an ordinance passed by the Spokane City Council Monday night.
"It's the first real tenant protection that the City of Spokane has enacted," Terri Anderson, the Director of the Spokane Tenants Union said. "Thousands of residents are saved by this ordinance."
The ordinance serves to protect residents who have already applied for rental assistance but have not yet received the funds because of delays.
"So it does protect those tenants, as long as they have applied for rental assistance," Anderson explained.
However, the City Council meeting wasn't short of contention, as landlords spoke out against the ordinance, claiming it complicates a system that is already working and punishes landlords.
"This ordinance is asking housing providers to risk whether or not they will be able to receive the unpaid rent, and provides uncertainty to our residents if they are going to be eligible for rental assistance," Jim Henderson said.
"Adding regulation because of the City of Spokane's inability to get the rental assistance funds out in a timely manner is hurting landlords and tenants. It's not the landlord's fault that there are so many difficulties distributing these funds," Daniel Klemme argued. "These new costs, lack of payment, and unending regulations are making it hard for landlords to remain being landlords."
Even so, the ordinance passed 5-2, and for the thousands of Spokane residents who were being forced out of their homes because they couldn't pay rent, it's a sigh of relief.
"It basically reinstates the bridge protections. It does not at all bring back the moratorium," Anderson said. "The landlord is not going to end up on the street because of this ordinance, but if this ordinance did not pass, there would have been tenants who would have ended up on the streets. And so, that's the difference."
The statewide Tenant's Rights Summit was also held Monday. The main topic of discussion? Massive rent increases, and what can be done about it.
"There are multiple representatives in the house who are planning on sponsoring a bill that will address the issue of rent increases," one of the coordinators said.
Rent payment is an issue most everyone is aware of, but it also seems like the underlying issue in the short term lies in the rental assistance program itself. If the money was coming faster, both sides would satisfied.
If you're renting and in need of financial help, and you haven't applied for rental assistance, you should do so as soon as possible.
To learn more about this new ordinance and the help that's available, visit the Spokane City resident assistance page.
