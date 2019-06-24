During Monday night's city council meeting, Spokane City Council members unanimously approved a resolution establishing the public safety personnel prioritization plan.
The plan outlines resources that would receive funding from the money raised through the public safety levy that was passed by voters in February.
The levy, also known as Proposition 1, raises property taxes in Spokane by 30 cents per $1,000 dollars starting in 2020.
Through the public safety personnel prioritization plan, 100 percent of the funds raised would go to hiring new Spokane police officers, firefighters, and to funding crime reduction programs across the city.
Spokane voters approved the public safety levy with 64 percent of votes cast.