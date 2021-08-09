Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees possible. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wildfire smoke in the region could alter afternoon temperatures and reduce the risk of extreme heat. The amount of wildfire activity and subsequent smoke in the region may play a role in how hot the temperatures are Thursday and through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&