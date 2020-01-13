Spokane City Council appoints Betsy Wilkerson to vacant seat

Monday night, the Spokane City Council unanimously appointed Betsy Wilkerson to the vacant seat in District 2.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Wilkerson will become the first African-American member on the city council in nearly 20 years.
Wilkerson works in the local non-profit world, serving as president of the board at the Carl Maxey Center in the East Central Neighborhood.
Wilkerson's first meeting will be on Jan. 27.
