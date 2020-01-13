Spokane City Council appoints Betsy Wilkerson to vacant seat

Courtesy Colin Mulvany / The Spokesman-Review

Monday night, the Spokane City Council unanimously appointed Betsy Wilkerson to the vacant seat in District 2. 

According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Wilkerson will become the first African-American member on the city council in nearly 20 years. 

Wilkerson works in the local non-profit world, serving as president of the board at the Carl Maxey Center in the East Central Neighborhood. 

Wilkerson's first meeting will be on Jan. 27. 

