SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday night, removing language preventing the Office of the Police Ombudsman (OPO) from investigating the Chief of Police. The ordinance passed 6-1. Councilmember Jonathan Bingle opposed the measure, saying he could see himself supporting the ordinance, but was worried it may open the city up to lawsuits.
This emergency vote stemmed in part from an OPO report released in December, prompting over 20 community organizations called for the police chief to resign in late March, and asked Mayor Nadine Woodward to give more power to the OPO.
Instead, Mayor Woodward — who before Monday held the sole power to start an investigation into Meidl — stood by her appointed Chief of Police, saying, “he and the department have my full support for the work they do every day to engage our community in making Spokane safer.”
Immediately before the vote, Councilmember Zack Zappone said this was a conflict of interest.
“Why is the Mayor not doing anything?” he said. “Well, one coincidentally-timed thing was 10 days after the Mayor wrote a letter to City Council saying that she was okay with the Chief of Police’s conduct, the Chief donated to her campaign.”
Three hours before the meeting started, Meidl put out a “Meidl’s Minute” video through the Spokane Police, where he vehemently opposed the ordinance, saying he fully cooperated with the OPO’s previous inquiry. He also said “civilian oversight” over the Chief of Police violates the Mayor’s authority as the chief executive of the city, and would be unprecedented.
It’s currently unclear whether or not OPO will take further actions with their new power.