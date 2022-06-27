SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted 6-1 to approve a lease agreement for a homeless shelter at 4320 E. Trent Ave.
The facility, owned by Lawrence B. Stone Properties #432, LLC, is expected to be ready for occupancy near the start of August 2022 as a low barrier shelter. The space hopes to provide beds for between 150 and 250 unhoused individuals.
Concerns over a new shelter have been raised over conflicts of interest and industrial zoning laws, delaying the development of the shelter while councilmembers worked to create a guideline of best practices for operation and an amendment to industrial zoning laws was approved.
The approval comes hot on the heels of a draft ordinance by councilmembers Beggs and Kinnear that seeks to update Spokane's illegal camping ordinance.
“This new shelter option will create an opportunity to connect individuals who are struggling day-to-day because of homelessness—many of whom are residing in illegal camps across our city—with much-needed access to case management, services, and support that provide a bridge to stability," says Councilmember Michael Cathcart.
The latest version of the lease includes a reduction in monthly management fee, with a possible option for the City to purchase the building in the future.
Councilmember Johnathan Bingle expressed his approval, stating, "I think the approval of the Trent lease is an important step forward in providing shelter and services to the most vulnerable in our community."
Following the cold snaps this winter and this weekend's sudden heat spike, Bingle acknowledged the life-threatening danger unhoused Spokanites face. "Summer is upon us, and it is only a matter of time before temperatures become extreme. And in reality, winter is just around the corner, so we need to be ready to serve those who will ultimately need help in extreme heat and cold."
Before the shelter can begin operations, service provider agreements must be finalized and the facility properly outfitted to meet the needs of a shelter. The Council is negotionating contracts with the Guardians Foundation and Salvation Army for shelter operations and wrap around services. The Council is scheduled to be briefed on these on July 11.