SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Lori Kinnear as council president, doing so without controversy the first meeting after the departure of former council president Breean Beggs.
According to a release from a Spokane City Council spokesperson, Kinnear is the first woman to hold the position in Spokane.
“I began my work in the Council office in 2008 as a legislative assistant,” said Council President Kinnear. “I’ve had the privilege to be a part of the Council office since then. I am honored to serve the Council in this role until the current election for Council President is certified this November.”
Council Member Kinnear is the longest-serving council member after Karen Stratton, who declined consideration for the position. Council member Michael Cathcart has accepted the position of council president pro tem, meaning he would serve as council president in the event of Kinnear's absence.
“My seasoned experience on the Council paired with the honor of this appointment as Council President Pro Tem is a win for the people and local businesses in Council District 1 Northeast and Downtown Spokane,” said Council Pro Tem Michael Cathcart. “The path ahead represents an exciting new phase for our community, demonstrating vast opportunities for collaboration and progress. I’m incredibly grateful for the support from such a diverse group of fellow Council Members. This is a hard-working group and one I am proud to serve as Pro Tem."
Cathcart praised Kinnear's leadership abilities and confidently endorsed her for the role.
"You will do a very good job in this role, and I'm excited to support you in that," Cathcart said. "It's been a pleasure to work with you these last three-and-a-half years. The thing about this that's disappointing is that you'll be leaving a month early."
Mayor Nadine Woodward also applauded the move.
“Council Member Kinnear is a great choice to lead the Council,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “I have enjoyed a good working relationship with her that is based on an open line of communication. We share the belief that we are all here to serve the community, and I am excited to continue working together.”
Council Member Kinnear’s confirmation left a vacancy on the city council for District 2, Position 1.
According to a release from the city council, applications for the vacant position will open on July 18, and the deadline to submit applications will be 5 p.m. on August 4, 2023. If you're interested, you'll be able to find applications and submission instructions on the city’s webpage beginning July 18. The council plans to interview candidates on Aug. 24 and appoint a new council member Aug. 28.