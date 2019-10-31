SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved an additional $2 million dollars for city shelter services during a special meeting on Thursday.
Community, Housing and Human Services staff presented contracts for the second of three phases to expand Spokane's shelter capacity for 200 people this winter.
The contacts up for discussion and approval included:
- A $415,000 dollar purchase and sale agreement for a facility located at 527 S. Cannon St. to serve as a warming center and be converted into a referral center at a later date.
- A $740,000 dollar warming center operator agreement with Jewels Helping Hands for the S. Cannon St. location serving up to 120 adults 7 days a week both daytime and nighttime hours.
- A $180,288 warming center operator agreement with Truth Ministries to add nighttime shelter capacity for up to 50 adult men.
- A $495,841 warming center operator agreement with Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington to add nighttime shelter capacity for up to 45 individuals who are part of families at their 1960 N. Holy Names Court location.
- An additional $154,793 dollar Women’s Hearth Program contract amendment for additional grant funds to provide daytime hours on weekends to serve adult women in the program.
- A $28,050 dollar Hope House shelter agreement amendment for additional grant funds to expand their hours to align with Women’s Hearth hours.
