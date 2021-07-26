SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a new version of the Housing Action Plan that helps provide clear prioritization of strategies.
Summary of strategies in the Implementation Plan include:
- Land Use Changes to Support Increased Density Using Infrastructure Priorities
- Financial Incentives for Rapid Development of Attainable Housing Using Infrastructure Priorities
- Administrative Reform and Resources for Rapid Development Housing
- Additional Support of Rental Housing Market
- Housing Equity Strategies
The City Council said the plan follows the Mayor’s Housing Emergency Proclamation from earlier Monday.
“We commend Mayor and the administration for following Council’s recommendations,” says Council President Breean Beggs. “Working collaboratively with the Mayor on this housing crisis is significant and we appreciate the swift movement to implement the Council’s plans."
The Spokane City Council is set o vote on a new ordinance Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting which would require the city's shelters to report bed availability.
You can watch the city council meeting Monday at 6 p.m.