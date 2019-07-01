Watch again

Update 5:09pm:

The Spokane City Council has approved the purchase of a building for a new homeless shelter. At Monday night's meeting the council will consider a proposal for more funding for the shelter.

Previous Coverage:

The Spokane City Council is expected to vote on the purchase of a building for a new homeless shelter at tonight’s council meeting.

Council documents say the city is considering buying the former Grocery Outlet located at 4210 E Sprague Avenue. Documents say the expected cost is about $1.8 million.

The city says the new shelter will mainly be a resource for adults. The goal is to have the shelter up and running by September.

The city is currently accepting applications from groups interested in running the shelter. Applications will be accepted until Sunday, July 7.