SPOKANE, Wash. - During Monday night's legislative session, the Spokane City Council voted 6-1 to adopt a 0.1% sales and use tax by ordinance to provide for the construction of affordable housing and housing-related supportive services.
“The lack of affordable housing in Spokane is at a critical level and it needs to be addressed immediately,” Councilwoman Karen Stratton said. “We either pay for it now or we pay for it later. These revenues will help us develop more affordable housing choices—not just for lower income populations, but working families, first time homebuyers and a younger generation that simply cannot afford the current average sale price of a home in Spokane today. This is about creating opportunities for homeownership by providing the means and incentives to construct homes that are affordable and attainable.”
In the 2020 session, the Washington State legislature passed House Bill 1590, which allows cities to adopt a 0.1% sales and use tax by ordinance to provide funding for affordable housing. Council will establish a housing action sub committee of residents and stakeholders to provide recommendations to the city council on the use of funds from the tax.
