SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council approved the Salvation Army as the new administrator for the homeless shelters on Trent Avenue and Cannon Street on Thursday.
Removing the Guardians Foundation from the position came after they city launched investigations into embezzlement by employees of the organization. Those investigations have not finished, but the city said the change in operators was necessary due to other concerns, including inaccurate records and violations of the current contract.
"There are clear discrepancies in the accounting practices, and there are clear violations of the contract, therefore a change needs to be made right now," said City Administrator Johnnie Perkins. "I cannot wait until those two investigations are complete."
Perkins said fiscal irregularities were also found at the Cannon Street shelter. Previously, the city had only shared information about investigations irregularities at the Trent Avenue shelter.
Perkins presented the contracts between the city and the Salvation Army to the city council, which approved them unanimously.
The contracts maintained the same level of funding for the two shelters. Salvation Army of Spokane Major Ken Perrine said the organization intended to give staff at the shelters the opportunity to continue to work under their leadership.
Perrine said the organization intends to meet with staff at the shelters by Friday. He said operations will remain the same initially, and only change in ways that have to be corrected urgently.
Perrine highlighted the work the Salvation Army has already done in the city, as well as the strength of their vision.
"We want folks to be moving forward out of their situation, so we can get more productive citizens in Spokane," said Perrine. "People are always just a few steps from getting back on their feet and moving forward, and that's just what we want to do."