SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane City Council voted 6-1 in favor of passing a budget ordinance that provides funding for two American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) project employees.
The positions will be listed as ARP Project Coordinator and ARP Engagement and Communications Coordinator. Both roles will report directly to the City Council.
“The City of Spokane is joining other Washington Cities in establishing funding priorities to speed recovery in Spokane,” says Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs. “These new staff positions will support the City investing faster and more effectively in our people, businesses, and nonprofits.”
The new positions will work in collaboration with the Recovery Plan Work Group that will develop implementation proposals and identify partnerships with City Departments, other government entities, and nonprofit organizations for the effective delivery of funds to the community in alignment with the requirements of the American Rescue Plan.