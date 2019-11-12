SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's City Council has just approved a 1% increase on property tax; this is the largest allowed increase under Washington State law.
So, where will this money be going? Remember years ago when you would see old lime green fire trucks driving around Spokane?
Because of this annual 1% increase, you don't anymore.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, the City of Spokane spends this extra tax increase on public safety, which means new police cars and fire trucks.
The tax increase was passed unanimously by the council and was a part of our mayor's budget proposal, which Nadine Woodward will take over in the coming months. This budget will also fund crime reduction programs, hire 20 new police officers, and retain 30 fire fighters.
