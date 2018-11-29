As the weather gets colder, advocates for the homeless community are heating up over the city's response to the situation.
Advocates held a protest Thursday ahead of a special city council session to discuss warming shelters. While the meeting ended up not happening, it wasn't necessarily bad news.
Because the funding will be less than $50,000, they didn't actually need council approval to move forward with the plans.
One of the ways Spokane is dealing with the homelessness issue is by opening up warming shelters.
One of them will be inside the gymnasium of a west central Spokane church.
The gym at the Salem Lutheran Church on west Broadway was built in 1948 and often sits empty during the nights. But that could soon change.
The building is set to become a warming shelter for the city, able to house up to 60 people from 9:00 pm to 7:00 am.
The discussion with the city to potentially turn the empty space into a shelter began about two weeks ago. After the details were worked out, a contract was finalized.
The city will provide staffing and security, the church will offer drinks and snacks for those looking to get out of the cold.
Staff still needs to be hired and trained, and sleeping mats still need to be purchased. The hope is that the shelter can be opened within the next month.