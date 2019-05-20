A new program up for debate in city council could help SPS students get around Spokane for free this summer.
It’s called the Summer Youth Card Pilot Program. The proposal says SPS students will be able to pick up youth cards from public libraries in the Spokane. The cards will allow students to ride STA buses for free.
The proposal says the program’s goal is to help more students experience what Spokane has to offer during the summer. The program is expected to last from mid-June to mid-September if it passes.
The program is on the city council’s 6 p.m. meeting agenda for Monday, May 20.