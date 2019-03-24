SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane will consider giving downtown businesses rebates on security improvements to their properties, including installation of security cameras.
The Spokesman-Review reports the measure is being considered by the Spokane City Council on Monday. The proposal has been two years in the making and would encourage property owners to work to develop a plan to increase lighting and visibility.
Participating businesses would work with the Downtown Spokane Partnership and Spokane police to create the plans. The business would then purchase the cameras or make suggested changes. They would then get a dollar-for-dollar discount on their annual fee to do business downtown.
If the plan is approved by the City Council, $26,000 will be made available to downtown property owners to support security efforts.
City Council is scheduled to vote on the measure at its weekly meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. at Spokane City Hall.