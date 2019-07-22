SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is calling for a safer downtown, and in an effort to make that happen, re-establish a police precinct in the heart of downtown.
In December of 2015, the city administration decided to move the police precinct out of the heart of downtown Spokane and relocated it to the Intermodal Center.
According to a draft resolution from the Spokane City Council, that decision was made without the input of STA, the Downtown Spokane Partnership, the Business Improvement District, or the City Council.
Now, City leaders are calling for the Spokane Police Department to explore the feasibility of re-establishing a police precinct office back in the heart of downtown Spokane and make a presentation to City Council regarding the advantages and disadvantages of this proposal.
The re-establishment also calls for a community policing model downtown which includes at a minimum, frequent walking and/or bicycling patrols by commissioned police officers.
Because voters approved Proposition 1 earlier this year, the police department is hiring 20 additional officers next year. Five to eight of those officers will be placed in downtown Spokane.