The D3 mobile security unit, created by a company in Utah, uses three 360-degree cameras with thermal and optic capabilities. There are strobe and flood flights, a two-way speaker, cloud-based data storage and a solar panel to power it all.

SPOKANE, Wash. -  In an effort to curb crime in the city, Spokane City Council is looking at a potential mobile surveillance camera pilot program.

 
The catch? It is not cheap.
 
Looking at Spokane crime statistics there was an increase in aggravated assaults, robberies and criminal homicides in 2022 as compared to 2021.
 
"Any increase is detrimental to our community. These are significant felony violent crimes. These have real impacts on members of our community," Corporal Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department said.
 
City Councilman Zack Zappone presented an idea to help reduce those statistics at Monday night's Urban Experience Committee Meeting.
 
"I have been hearing from people in the community about concerns, especially with shootings downtown," Zappone said. "It creates a sense of fear in our community and we just want to prevent that from ever happening in the first place."
 
The idea? A mobile surveillance camera pilot program.
 
Along with SPD's reorganization, adding 30 more patrol officers this year, the cameras, placed in crime hot spots, will provide extra eyes for law enforcement, which Briggs said would help a lot.
 
"Taking away that anonymity is definitely something that can result in a crime being deterred," Briggs said.
 
Besides deterrence, the recording aspect is useful.
 
"Video evidence has helped us solve a lot of criminal acts," he said.
 
As you can imagine, those features don't come cheap.
 
"The cost is about $2,500 a month to rent," Zappone said.
 
That's $30,000 for the one-year pilot program.
 
Zappone said it's worth the money, but council president Breean Beggs begs to differ, saying in the meeting Monday night, there have to be cheaper alternatives
 
"I just feel like it's expensive and I would love to pilot the less expensive so we could do it in more places," Beggs said.
 
The city council is supposed to vote on approving funding for the pilot program at their meeting on Jan. 23.

