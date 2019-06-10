Spokane City Council leaders are considering redesigning the city’s flag for the first time in over 40 years.
Council documents say the flag has experienced several revisions over the last hundred years, and the most recent update happened in the 1970s. The council is evaluating a resolution that would create a new flag design team. The proposal says it would include council members, city residents, kids, Spokane Tribe representatives and more.
The topic is on the council’s 6 p.m. meeting agenda for Monday, June 10.