UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 5:33 P.M.
The Spokane City council has voted to defer a decision on putting fluoride in Spokane’s water.
However, they are still voting to accept money from a company to build out a system to put fluoride in the water.
They plan to take public comment about it at their meeting Monday night.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - A decision about putting fluoride in the City of Spokane's drinking water may not be decided for anytime soon.
A vote was supposed to take place at the the City Council meeting tonight. However, a motion was introduced to defer the vote.
"City Council will consider a motion to defer the fluoride ordinance during Council's 3:30pm briefing session and I expect that it will be removed from tonight's legislative agenda,” said City Council President Breean Beggs.
“The vote on the contract accepting funds from the Arcora Foundation will still likely be on the agenda. The revised contract provides funds that could be used to study, design and implement community water fluoridation and allows the City to make a final decision on implementation over the next four years. The terms of the proposed contract allow the City to either continue or end the fluoridation process at any time, subject to repaying any grant funds used in the process." said Beggs.
