SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a high pitched alarm noise that only some of us can hear. They're called "mosquito alarms" or high pitched noise admitters, and they're used to drive away loiterers or people disrupting a local business.
City Councilwoman Kate Burke proposed than ban last month. She says the noise is hurting the quality of life for anyone who lives within earshot of them. Especially younger people like children and teens"While I propose this ordinance to support young people being able to enjoy the downtown spaces, I also now know that it really affects a larger portion of our population," Councilwoman Burke said during Monday nights council meeting.
But over the years businesses the 7-Eleven on Second Ave and Division have been using them to keep the trouble at bay. As of October 2019, SPD has responded to about 450 calls just to that 7-Eleven alone. The calls were not all drug-related. Some were for trespassing, theft, or even a medical calls.
Right now, there are six total high pitched noise admitters downtown that's not including the one at 7-Eleven.
However, there were many in the audience some even speaking in favor of the ban, including 22-year-old Tony Horton, who lives downtown and says he can't stand the noise anymore "I am around these noise admitters all day. I'm solely downtown. I want to exist in the community that I live in without being exposed to auditory harm,"
Andrew Rolwes Vice President of the Downtown Spokane Partnership, says no one talked to him about this proposed ban until last week "As I mentioned in my comments, the outreach was not there. It came to our attention as a result of a study session."
Spokane City Council voted 4-3 to defer the vote until February 3, 2020.
