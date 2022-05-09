  • Guy Tannenbaum, KHQ Local News Reporter

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has decided to push back a vote on an ordinance that would raise the cost for events to happen in the city of Spokane.

Under the proposal, legacy events like Hoopfest, Bloomsday, the Lilac Parade, and Pig Out in the Park would all pay a flat fee to cover security, clean up, and post event recovery costs, which would grow over the next 3 years.
Hoopfest, for example, would go from paying about $50,000 now, to around $90,000 by 2025.
 
Other events would pay 75% of city personnel costs, except for parades, which would pay 25%.
 
The ordinance would also raise the application price for events, based on the number of people expected to attend. The application cost would range from $50 to $500.
 
While the Council discussed the proposal at their meeting Monday night, several event coordinators spoke up and raised concerns. Ultimately, the Council decided to defer the vote until June 6.

