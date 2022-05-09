SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has decided to push back a vote on an ordinance that would raise the cost for events to happen in the city of Spokane.
Spokane City Council delays vote to raise cost of legacy events
- Claire Graham, KHQ Local News Anchor
-
- Updated
- Guy Tannenbaum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Under the proposal, legacy events like Hoopfest, Bloomsday, the Lilac Parade, and Pig Out in the Park would all pay a flat fee to cover security, clean up, and post event recovery costs, which would grow over the next 3 years.
Hoopfest, for example, would go from paying about $50,000 now, to around $90,000 by 2025.
Other events would pay 75% of city personnel costs, except for parades, which would pay 25%.
The ordinance would also raise the application price for events, based on the number of people expected to attend. The application cost would range from $50 to $500.
While the Council discussed the proposal at their meeting Monday night, several event coordinators spoke up and raised concerns. Ultimately, the Council decided to defer the vote until June 6.
Tags
Current Contests
Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM TUESDAY TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Ralston, Othello, Lamona, Moses Lake, Rockford, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, Electric City, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Creston, Stratford, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tuesday to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Spokane
42°
Clear
52° / 36°
12 AM
41°
1 AM
40°
2 AM
39°
3 AM
38°
4 AM
37°
Most Popular
Articles
- Second tornado confirmed in Friday night's storm
- Police investigating body found on 4th and Freya
- Tornado reports confirmed by National Weather Service
- Wild weather causes traffic accidents, downs powerlines, tornadoes, and more
- Two students charged with gross misdemeanors after confrontation at Lewis and Clark High School
- Police: Two teens injured after gun discharges in Coeur d' Alene home
- Second positive detection of bird flu in Washington found in Spokane backyard flock
- Body pulled from Paradise Creek identified, cause of death determined
- Spokane prosecutors drop second degree murder charges against man accused of killing 19-month-old
- Weather topples trees, blows over RVs
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2022 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.