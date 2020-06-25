SPOKANE, Wash. - In a study session, Spokane City Council members discussed the police reform agenda resolution.
The agenda on Thursday, June 25, included discussion around removing police oversight from collective bargaining laws and a request for extension of sewer service for four parcels near the airport.
The reform draft included the requirement for city police officers to be required to participate in ongoing mandatory training in areas like motivational interviewing, gender studies, cultural competency, cultural humility and implicit bias
Under the draft, police would also no longer use tactics or equipment like tear gas, blast balls, flash-bang grenades or rubber bullets, except as a defensive measure in response to an imminent risk of injury to officers or bystanders.
"This is the first public draft of a suite of police reforms that have been requested by community members and organizations and are based on reforms that have already been implemented or are under consideration in other jurisdictions," City Council President Breean Beggs said. "What is remarkable about this proposal is that it is more comprehensive and balanced than any other set of reforms that we have seen to date. We invite the public to comment on how they can be improved and what still needs to be added."
The public can listen to the full study session regarding the resolution HERE.
