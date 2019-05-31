SPOKANE, Wash.- The Spokane City Council will be considering a resolution on June 17th exploring legal action against opioid companies.
The council announced it on Twitter saying they're asking the city attorney to "Provide an analysis on the feasibility of pursuing legal action against opioid manufacturers for actively misleading Spokane citizens about the addictive nature of their drugs."
City Councilman Breean Beggs, a sponsor of the bill, says at this point they're exploring legal options.
"We're asking our legal department to give us the pros and cons of moving forward," Beggs said. "Lots of other jurisdictions, including Spokane County, want to hold opioid manufacturer's legally responsible for overselling very addictive drugs with misleading advertising. That's causing us to spend millions and millions of dollars in law enforcement, healthcare costs, damage to people's lives."
Back in March, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he was going after three of the biggest opioid distributors in the country and filed a lawsuit against the McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Ameri-Source-Bergen Drug Corporation.
The suit claims all three companies failed to protect consumers and failed to monitor suspicious opioid orders placed by pharmacies across the state. The companies are required by law to stop suspicious shipments and notify police. Instead of flagging the orders, the lawsuit claims the companies cared more about making money than public health.
Councilman Beggs says the resolution is simply looking at what legal action would look like.
While Councilman Mike Fagan says it misses the point.
In a statement to KHQ Councilman Fagan said, "The resolution doesn't go far enough. We need to be also standing against the flow of opioids (Heroin) to our Spokane streets, the majority of which comes across the southern border. We know that the council majority aligns with the governor's and the AG's sanctuary policies so don't expect the council to act in any other way but to emulate them. How many more dirtbags do we need to read about in the paper that have been poisoning our kids."