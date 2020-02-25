SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Feb. 24, the Spokane City Council heard hours of testimony from citizens weighing in on a proposed noise ordinance.
The ordinance aims to curb loud and disruptive protests outside healthcare facilities and it gives patients the right to sue if protesters have an effect on their care.
On Monday, City Council members had the first reading of the ordinance, which laid out its official wording.
Dozens of people also took the meeting as a chance to talk about why they protest Planned Parenthood, but some addressed the proposal itself, saying the volume of their protests shouldn't be the concern. One woman suggested Planned Parenthood test their decibel levels.
"I think it would be evident that we are not loud, it is just Planned Parenthood trying to get around any current laws, going at any lengths to stop us," she said.
A few people supporting the ordinance also spoke, saying that the noise is a problem.
"Attending Planned Parenthood for a medical exam, the noise is overwhelming, whether you're there for a cervical exam or an STD check or just a mammogram," another woman said.
The City Council is set to vote on the ordinance next month. They'll also be holding a public forum about it during their meeting on Monday, March 2.
