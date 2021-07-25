SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane City Council will vote to amend a law on Monday, hoping to change the way the city approaches homelessness and shelters in Spokane.
The amended law would essentially expand the amount of shelter space and resources available for people experiencing homelessness in the city. It also builds on top of the emergency weather ordinance the city passed in early June to help provide more shelter to people during extreme weather changes.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs says that the city currently has data on how many people are experiencing homelessness in Spokane but choosing not to stay in a shelter. Beggs said that the city has refused to provide that data to the city council. This new law would require the city to provide quarterly reports on the amount of people experiencing homelessness in Spokane outside of shelters as well as why they are choosing not to stay in a shelter.
The new law will also provide shelters with technology to keep track of how many beds are available as well as how many people are in the shelter at any given time. This is aimed at providing streamlined resources for people seeking shelter. "If there's space available and we encounter someone who's homeless we can get them to the place that's available rather than hoping they'll walk three miles with their stuff and find out there's no beds" said Beggs.
Beggs also says that the amended laws have received some pushback from people within the city's administration, specifically Mayor Nadine Woodward, who he says believes that more shelter space will cause more people to become homeless. "There will still be homeless whether we shelter them or not. The question is will they be part of the solution getting services at a shelter or will they be outside camping using the environment or sidewalk as their bathroom" said Beggs.
The city is set to vote on the amendment on Monday.