SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council met Thursday to discuss a resolution that would establish operational and facility requirements for future low-barrier shelter investments.
No action was taken on the resolution, as Thursday's meeting was conducted in a study session format. Council members discussed different aspects and criteria presented in the resolution, in hopes of coming to an agreement and passing the resolution soon.
Criteria included in the proposed resolution for future low-barrier shelters include:
No more than 120 regular shelter beds on a daily basis, with emergency weather surge capacity
Space for service providers onsite to help transition people out of homelessness
24/7 security
On-site lockable storage
Transportation to training sites (trade schools, apprenticeship programs etc.)
The resolution considered by the council also includes considerations for pallet shelter and drive-in shelter proposals, with certain conditions.
"Because we can build it, doesn't mean they're going to come," Council Member Betsy Wilkerson said. "And we can't lock them up if they don't come, because they haven't broken the law."
"Nobody wants this to fail, I don't want this to fail," Council Member Karen Stratton said. "This isn't a political issue for me at all. This is communication [issue], and having the guts to stand up and be honest about it."
Council members heard testimony from board members of the Continuum of Care, including Vice Chair Dale Briese.
"Leadership is how to bring people together to look at the space, plan the space, so we can help our fellow humans that are homeless, that's in transition," Briese said.
Briese said he and the Continuum of Care want to have conversations that move the issue forward, while finding ways to get the community–including people experiencing homelessness–involved in discussions.
"Honestly the best thing that could've happened [throughout the process], ask the homeless," Briese said. "Because if 100 or 150 homeless people at tent city say they'd take a pallet home in that parking lot, guess what, we're halfway there."
Council members spoke passionately about their thoughts on different aspects of the proposed resolution, including the number of regular shelter beds, lack of a shelter funding method in the resolution and potential shelter locations. However, the general consensus amongst members was the need to act quickly, given the importance of the issue.
Council Member Jonathan Bingle said he's frustrated with the overall lack of action on the issue, but sees a lot of good in the proposed resolution.
"I believe we all care about people, and I believe that we really want to see people in their best situations where we can get those wrap-around services to them," Bingle said. "I don't see, however, how our actions are in line with what we've said on our values."
City Council Member Lori Kinnear said the resolution presented to the council Thursday morning was not designed to be a final version, but was intended to spark conversation about how the council can move forward when presenting criteria to the mayor's office on what future low-barrier shelters must include.
"We have time now to look at what is needed and what's going to work," Kinnear said. "The last thing we want to do is repeat two failed experiments, I'll call them, and have them fail again. That would be devastating."
Council Member Michael Cathcart said while they need to get this right, they're also working against the clock.
"We have a very short time. We had 100 degree weather in June [last year]. Right now we're not going to get this shelter open until June–if it opens," Cathcart said. "We can take action Monday and be done, but the thing is we have to be really thoughtful. We also have to move quickly, and I don't know if [the resolution] allows us to do either as it's drafted."