SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council met Thursday to discuss a resolution that would establish operational and facility requirements for future low-barrier shelter investments.
No action was taken on the resolution, as Thursday's meeting was conducted in a study session format. Council members discussed different aspects and criteria presented in the resolution, in hopes of coming to an agreement and passing the resolution soon.
Criteria included in the proposed resolution for future low-barrier shelters include:
No more than 120 regular shelter beds on a daily basis, with emergency weather surge capacity
Space for service providers onsite to help transition people out of homelessness
24/7 security
On-site lockable storage
Transportation to training sites (trade schools, apprenticeship programs etc.)
The resolution considered by the council also includes considerations for pallet shelter model and drive-in shelter proposals, with certain considerations.
Council members heard testimony from board members of the Continuum of Care, including Vice Chair Dale Briese.
Briese said he and the Continuum of Care want to have conversations that move the issue forward, while finding ways to get the community–including people experiencing homelessness–involved in discussions.
City Council Member Lori Kinnear said the resolution presented to the council Thursday morning was not designed to be a final version, but was intended to spark conversation about how the council can move forward when presenting criteria to the mayor's office on what future low-barrier shelters must include.