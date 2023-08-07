SPOKANE, Wash. — A pair of Spokane City Council members, in tandem with a local correction officers union, requested to postpone a ballot vote for a new jail on Monday.
Spokane City Council President Kinnear, Council Member Zack Zappone and local 492 correction officers requested the county drop the measure from November's general election ballot over concerns the plan hasn't been vetted thoroughly enough.
The members of the council requested a deferral to the proposal to discuss a thorough plan with the cities and the county to get a better understanding on the situation. The planned measure asks voters to approve a 0.2% sales tax over thirty years to bring in an estimate $1.7 billion dollars towards investments in public safety.
In a letter asking to remove the proposal, Scott Davies, a council staff representee, comments that, "a measure like this should have a more specific and thorough plan on how the funds would be spent."
In July, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners voted to stop an effort by the two liberal commissioners to delay the ballot measure.
“Voters want to know what they are buying for $1.7 billion,” said Commissioner Jordan after the vote. “Additional time would have given us an opportunity to develop a strong plan that improves facilities while reducing crime, reforming our system, investing in treatment, and making our community safer. Unfortunately, the Board refused to consider making this a better plan, instead voting to shut down the discussion.”
The proposal was first brought up on Dec. 13, 2022, as an effort to improve the Spokane County justice system. Spokane County Commissioners voted to place a measure on the November 2023 General Election Ballot due to concerns of the limited space in the jail facilities. According to a Spokane County release back in December of 2022, the current jails were not designed for the community's current or future needs.
The news release also mentioned the adoption of multiple alternatives to reduce the days served in the local jail. These options include therapeutic courts, felony diversion, mental health crisis diversion and increases in Pretrial services.