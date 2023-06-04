SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will begin considering an ordinance to give voters a chance to change the way city council districts are drawn on Monday.
The ordinance, proposed by councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle, would put before Spokane voters a chance to change redistricting in the city by striking the existing relevant sections of the city charter and replacing them with a new section.
Among the changes, the new redistricting law would limit who can be a part of the city's districting commission, prohibiting any current elected official from serving on it. It would also have the commission provide a single plan for the council to approve or reject, as opposed to providing three maps.
The proposal comes in the aftermath of last year's redistricting process, in which the council voted to move forward with a map originally introduced by councilmember Zack Zappone, as opposed to the map favored by the redistricting commission.
A legal challenge to that map ended with a judge upholding it last month.
While most people involved have acknowledged the council's legal right to vote to replace the commission's map with Zappone's map, which was also among those recommended by the commission, detractors including council members Bingle and Cathcart have called in unethical. The judge who upheld the map even suggested Zappone had violated the spirit of the law, according to reporting by the Spokesman-Review.
In May, Spokane resident Neil Muller submitted an ethics complaint against Zappone, which in part rehashes the evidence used in the lawsuit.
In contrast to the lawsuit, the ethics complaint will put Zappone's conduct up against the City of Spokane's Code of Ethics.
At issue is whether Zappone attempted to tilt the elections in his favor with his proposed map. Evidence cited by the complaint includes texts where Zappone and his legislative assistant Jeff Gunn appeared to workshop their explanation for why they preferred Zappone's map.
"In speaking with the community, I heard over and over again how important it was to them that we keep the neighborhoods together and they all (sic) districts share a piece of downtown” Gunn suggested Zappone say, later adding, "Some bs like that."
Additional texts show Zappone acknowledging his map is beneficial for Democrats in his district.
Zappone declined to comment on the specifics of the ethics complaint, instead noting it still needs to go through the process like any complaint.
"Like any ethics investigation, we need to go through the process," Zappone wrote in a statement. "It would be premature to speak on this before the commission reviews the complaint. I will be open to conversation at the conclusion of the review."