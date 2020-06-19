As Spokane City Council discusses potential police reform and votes on the Police Guild contract, KHQ asked all six council members three questions:
- Do you think changes should be made within the Spokane Police Department?
- If so, what are your top 3 changes? If not, why not?
- What is your take on the current Spokane Police Guild contract?
As of Friday, June 19, one city council member has replied: Karen Stratton, who represents District 3.
1) Do you think changes should be made within the Spokane Police Department?
Karen Stratton (District 3): Yes. And, I believe we have a rare opportunity during this time to make positive changes. More than ever we have an involved and determined community demanding accountability and transparency in police cultures across the country, and we owe it to our community to respond to concerns and to make positive, meaningful reforms.
2) If so, what are your top 3 changes? If not, why not?
Karen Stratton (District 3):
- We need to look at all uses of force to ensure that no citizen is needlessly harmed during an encounter with Spokane Police officers.
- We need to employ more community policing practices in our neighborhoods and on the streets. Community policing improves communication between the City, SPD and the community, and it builds trust in our police department.
- We need the Office of the Police Ombudsman office to be equipped with powers and resources as intended by the people when they overwhelmingly created the position in 2013. Citizens have long demanded a fully independent Office of the Police Ombudsman to provide oversight and review, including fully independent investigations and published findings in all alleged cases of police misconduct or improper use of force.
3) What is your take on the current Spokane Police Guild contract?
Karen Stratton (District 3): City Council does not negotiate these contracts. That is the job of the Administration and Guild leadership. Even though the Council does not have any role in the negotiation of the contracts, citizens nonetheless have sent me (and other council members) thousands of emails regarding the current state of the SPD, use of force, and issues of transparency and accountability. Some of those sentiments can and must be reflected in any final contract.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.
