SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has overridden a veto from Mayor Nadine Woodward on an ordinance prohibiting the use of 'mosquito' devices.
Originally, the council voted 4-3 rejecting the devices, which emit high-frequency sound, indicating that it would protect pedestrians against auditory assault by the sounds on downtown sidewalks.
Woodward then vetoed the vote on July 2. The council needed five affirmative votes to override the veto.
"City Council voted to make downtown safer for people of all ages. We are replacing indiscriminate noise devices that bother pedestrians on the sidewalk with live police officers walking their beats out of the new Downtown Spokane Precinct," City Council President Breean Beggs said. "This will better protect building owners and all the people who enjoy downtown Spokane."
The devices create an annoying and sometimes-painful noise that targets younger individuals, according to a release from the council. A few downtown building owners insist that the devices are a deterrent to people sleeping or loitering on their property, although the council said people sleeping downtown are rarely young.
