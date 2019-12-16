City council passed 2020 budget 6-1 Monday night. Councilman Fagan only one to vote against the budget.
Out going city council president Ben Stuckart said “[he's] proud to vote for this budget”
Councilwoman Kate Burke also supported the budget.
Adopting the Annual Budget of the City of Spokane for 2020 is making appropriations to various funds of the City of Spokane government for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and providing it shall take effect immediately upon passage. The vote was deferred from their December 2, 2019, Agenda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.