SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance during its meeting on Saturday, banning the possession of street drugs in the city of Spokane. The motion passed unanimously and took effect immediately.
The ordinance makes drug possession and public drug use illegal in the city of Spokane. Those things are already outlawed under Washington law, but that law expires on July 1, and currently has no replacement.
With a 7-0 vote, Spokane City Council fast-tracked an ordinance that has been in the works since the Washington Legislature failed to pass a replacement bill last month. Without that replacement bill, enforcement of drug laws would be up to local municipalities, as all drugs would become legal on the state level.
Last week, there were two competing proposals on the table in the City Council. After working together at last week's committee meeting, they came up with an ordinance everyone could agree on.
Despite a contentious public comment session, all of the members of City Council acknowledged the necessity for this legislation.
The punishment for violating this ordinance is currently a misdemeanor, although it will be increased to a gross misdemeanor on July 1 when the current state law expires.
In the state of Washington, a gross misdemeanor carries a penalty of almost a year in prison and up to a five thousand dollar fine, or both.
Members of the council acknowledged that this law could change, depending on what comes out of Olympia on this issue in the coming weeks. The governor has called a special session on drug use laws that is expected to start on May 16.