SPOKANE, Wash.- The Spokane City Council voted on an ordinance to increase the amount of time cars can park on residential streets, aiming to cut down on the number of tickets handed out by parking enforcement.
The council unanimously voted "yes," tripling the amount of time a car can be parked on streets in residential areas.
Vehicles can now be parked in front of homes for 72 hours instead of 24 hours.
With so many of Spokane's neighborhoods built without driveways or adequate street parking, and the recent emphasis on alternative or public transportation, many people feel they shouldn't be penalized for leaving their cars at home.
And on Monday evening the council voted in favor of this.
Council members said it's pointless to encourage people not to drive if each morning they have to move their car down the block to prevent a ticket.
"The law is that the we can't reserve parking spaces in front of our homes," Council Member Breean Beggs said. "No matter how great that would be. Most of the complaints are neighborly disputes, and as for the people who take the bus, we shouldn't tell them not to drive if they just get up each morning to move their car down the block."
Tickets are complaint-based, but several people have come forward to say neighborhoods closer to downtown are targeted by parking enforcement.
The council hopes the new ordinance will deter that.
"Two years ago we started getting calls saying neighborhoods were being targeted, it died down then they started again. There is no reason specific neighborhoods should be targeted," City Council President Ben Stuckart said. "You should never use parking as a revenue source to balance the budget."
As for your boats, motor homes and other recreational toys, those can be parked in front of your home for 24 hours while loading and unloading it.
For the people who live in their vehicles, none of these new regulations apply since it's still illegal to do that in Spokane.
As for this winter, the effect is unclear, but the council is willing to try this new ordinance.
"This is a great step towards fixing the parking problem," Stuckart said.