SPOKANE, WA. - The Spokane City Council passed unanimously a proposal updating for-hire vehicle regulations, making it required to pay for-hire license fees and business licenses beginning next year Monday, December 10.
Council members Mike Fagan and Karen Stratton created the proposal intended to make drivers for ride share companies like Uber and Lyft more compliant with the already-in-place laws that more traditional taxi drivers have to comply to.
Drivers will now have to pay a $100 for-hire license fee and a $113 business license starting next year.
Fagan and Stratton say they held 17 meetings with taxi drivers and ride share company representatives to hash out the details, which can be found in full at the City Council Agenda.