SPOKANE, Wash. - On the Monday night meeting on April 25, Spokane City Council passed a resolution recommending best practices for future low-barrier shelters 5-2.
The resolution includes recommendations for:
Capping shelter space with 100 beds/acre on a daily basis with the option to increase that capacity in extreme weather events.
Dedicated space for wrap-around service providers onsite to help people transition out of homelessness
Independent security assessments
On-site lockable storage
Proximity to/dedicated transportation to training sites
The resolution also includes a preferred criteria that includes the following recommendations:
Private sleeping areas
Plumbed bathrooms, showers, and laundry inside the building
Ability to have shower/bathroom trailer on site
Nutritious meals available
Open space for recreational activities
While the resolution did pass, there was some opposition. Both council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted against the resolution, objecting to the capping of space at 100 beds, pointing to the nearly 400 people living at Camp Hope.
This resolution is merely a recommendation to the Mayor’s office when finding future shelter space, whether they follow the guidance to the letter is up to the Mayor.
The resolution also does not make or break the proposed shelter on Trent Ave. While it was a hot topic in the night's meeting, there was no update on whether establishing the shelter may or may not move forward, other than to state Mayor Woodward is still negotiating the lease.
Aside from the questions about securing the lease for the Trent property, zoning remains an issue. As it stands the property is in an industrial zone, meaning that building cannot be used to house people. To that end, the Council took a vote to potentially change the zoning requirements last week. The change failed in that vote, but it is likely to come back up in next week's meeting.