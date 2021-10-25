SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted on passed the Sustainability Action Plan (SAP), 6-1.
The plan is an update from the 2009 Sustainability Action Plan.
The plan is designed to provide a framework to comply with state and city laws requiring substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while considering Spokane’s unique conditions and values.
The new plan took two-and-a-half years to develop.
The plan’s goals are:
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions consistent with state mandates
- Create resiliency in our communities to prepare for future challenges
- Prioritize action in communities most at risk from climate change and an energy transition
SAP also focuses on laying the foundation for future sustainability-related policy.