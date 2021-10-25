House passes tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council voted on passed the Sustainability Action Plan (SAP), 6-1. 

The plan is an update from the 2009 Sustainability Action Plan.

The plan is designed to provide a framework to comply with state and city laws requiring substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while considering Spokane’s unique conditions and values. 

The new plan took two-and-a-half years to develop. 

The plan’s goals are:

  • Reduce greenhouse gas emissions consistent with state mandates
  • Create resiliency in our communities to prepare for future challenges
  • Prioritize action in communities most at risk from climate change and an energy transition

SAP also focuses on laying the foundation for future sustainability-related policy. 

