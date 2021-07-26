SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs announced Monday that he will be take medical leave in August and September to finish chemotherapy after having a cancerous tumor removed last month.
Beggs said he underwent surgery in June and is now in radiation therapy to clear up remaining cancer cells.
"This June I joined millions of Americans who have been diagnosed with cancer and I'm now in the hands of a great medical team, and we're eradicating it," Beggs said during Monday's city council meeting.
Beggs said City Council Member Candace Mum will take over chairing meetings temporarily, but he will still participate as he is able.
"She and our dedicated staff will keep me informed and I will continue to focus on my highest priorities for the city during my treatment," Beggs said. "I appreciate your thoughts and support during this time. Know that I am surrounded by amazing family and friends.