SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform.
“Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
She continued to say how most of those proposed resolutions have been achieved with the Spokane Police Department.
Beggs, Mayor Nadine Woodard and Chief of Police were set to meet with a variety of community leaders on Jan. 31 to continue ideas on proposed reforms for further community reconciliation.
According to Beggs, the meeting was cancelled as someone decided they could no longer continue their work and another having health issues.
As a result, Beggs has announced he will be releasing the draft outline of the proposed reform plan with participant feedback from community conversations.
"Spokane has made substantial progress in its evolving police force over the last ten years, but we still have plenty of work to do before everyone in Spokane feels like they belong," said Beggs.