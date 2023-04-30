SPOKANE, Wash. — After the Washington State legislature failed to take action on drug legislation before the end of their session, the city of Spokane is taking matters into its own hands.
If the current law expires, possession of illicit drugs will be legal at the state level on July 1, requiring local municipalities to pass their own legislation to criminalize illicit drug possession.
Currently, there are two major drug proposals on the table. One, supported by Mayor Nadine Woodward and brought forward by Councilmembers Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart, and the other drafted by Councilmember Lori Kinnear and Council President Breean Beggs.
Both proposals will outlaw the use of illegal drugs in public spaces, carrying a gross misdemeanor charge that, in the state of Washington, carries up to 364 days in prison, up to a $5,000 fine, or both.
Kinnear says she believes her proposal is more comprehensive.
"We want to make sure we're not just targeting public use but use. And we're not just targeting use, but possession," she said.
Bingle's proposal outwardly focuses on public drug use but also includes regulations for possession and he says that will be clarified through amendments. Bingle called Kinnear and Beggs' proposal "very well-intentioned" but expressed concerns of ineffectiveness, citing Washington case law he believes will make that proposal's enforcement mechanism difficult for police. Bingle says his mayor-backed proposal will give law enforcement more agency.
"It gives the officers a lot of tools to actually do the work that needs to be done in the community to help keep us safe,” Bingle said. “In the newer version that's been proposed, you have a lot of questions of, ‘Is it actually going to be effective?’"
The two sides will meet during Monday's Public Safety and Community Health Committee meeting and ideally would have a finalized proposal in time for the May 8 City Council meeting. Being an emergency ordinance, the council will need five of seven members to vote in favor of the ordinance brought to the meeting, and the law would go into effect immediately once Mayor Woodward signs it.