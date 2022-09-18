SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council is set to vote on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. on a new ordinance that would ban public camping in certain areas across the city.
Camping anywhere along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of a homeless shelter regardless of shelter availability would be prohibited.
The City of Spokane already has a law that treats public camping as a misdemeanor. This law hasn't been enforced due to a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that says cities can't ban public camping unless there there is adequate shelter space available.
City leaders are moving forward with the new law saying it could hold up in the face of lawsuits as it's not targeting all public lands, only specific areas of the city. The city also says the new Trent shelter has increased its capacity providing sufficient shelter space to those experiencing homelessness.
With few exceptions, individuals who violate the ordinance will be cited, released and sent to community court rather than being booked into jail.