SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported.
In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
According to the Spokesman-Review, there's over 8,600 Spokane residents that are behind on their utility payments, adding up to about $8 million. These new relief funds could cover around three-fourths of the outstanding utility bills.
Council President Breean Beggs told The Spokesman-Review that the funds will benefit and target the most economically challenged people in the city of Spokane.