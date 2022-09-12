SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council will discuss legislation to change how the city spends funds from the it's civil asset forfeiture account at its meeting Monday evening.
Civil asset forfeiture is a process in which law enforcement officers take property or money from people who are suspected of involvement with crime or illegal activity, usually related to drug dealing, if that property is connected to the suspected crime.
The process has drawn scrutiny in recent years across the nation because cities can keep the funds even if the owners aren't ever charged with a crime.
Ordinance C36193 would increase appropriations from the fund by $175,000. Of the increase in appropriations, $40,000 would be used as confidential funds for controlled purchases of illegal substances. These purchases are used by Spokane Police Department informants to track down drug dealers.
An additional $125,000 would be used to fund non-profits that provide at-risk youth services that support prevention of drug use and drug crimes through peer support and leadership from people who have
The remaining $10,000 would be used for training.
A final reading on this ordinance is scheduled for the council's Sept. 19 meeting.