SPOKANE, Wash. – With housing affordability looming large as one of Spokane's greatest challenges, the city council is set to consider an ordinance increasing impact fees. Some local leaders fear it will discourage developing new housing.
On Monday, the Spokane City Council is set to consider an emergency ordinance that would update impact fees and create incentives for developers to build affordable housing. The fees, which are meant to ensure developers of new housing pay for the infrastructure needed to support it, were last updated in Spokane was nearly 20 years ago.
City leaders agree the fees need to be updated, but there's disagreement over how it should be done.
On Friday, Councilmember Jonathan Bingle and Mayor Nadine Woodward held a press conference announcing an alternative to the currently proposed ordinance.
The plan, drafted by Bingle, would immediately increase impact fees by 66%, a number that comes from the overall Consumer Price Index increase since the last time fee schedules were updated in 2002. It would then start a two-year process to identify a long-term method of adjusting impact fees.
"This is the kind of creative, collaborative thinking we need to return our housing supply to levels that will meet demand for years to come," Woodward said.
"The community has to be part of the solution," Bingle said. "This is an extremely complicated challenge, and we need to give the community time to digest all of the factors and engage."
This approach slows the process down, allowing more time to work out a better ordinance, said retired developer Jim Frank, who's known for his role in the Kendall Yards project.
Frank, who's now a housing policy advocate, said impact fees need to be updated in Spokane, but argued there isn't justification to declare an emergency.
"The proposal that's before the council now is an emergency ordinance where there is no emergency," Frank said. "It was designed as an emergency ordinance, which compressed the time frame that you'd normally go through to a couple months, when it really should be a year."
Council President Breean Beggs, who alongside Councilmember Lori Kinner drafted the ordinance, said there is urgency because of an expiring development moratorium in the Latah and Grandview neighborhoods.
That moratorium was approved by the council in November of 2022, and expires on Sunday. Beggs said the ordinance will make sure developers in those neighborhoods pay their fair share, and it has to be an emergency ordinance in order to go into effect immediately.
Frank also expressed concerns about inequality in the proposed rate system, which he said would discourage crucial infill and development of multiplexes on Spokane's South Hill, something economists and the City of Spokane generally agree is crucial to addressing housing demand in cities.
He thinks the ordinance is at least partially the product of councilmembers appeasing misguided fear of development among South Hill residents.
"A lot of the emergency around this whole process has been driven by South Hill neighborhoods that want to suppress housing," Frank said. "This type of infill housing does not cause loss of property values, but that fear exists in people."
In contrast, Beggs argued the different rates for different areas in the city reflect the varying strain on infrastructure based on where you develop. He said numbers from the mayor's office support that.
"Half of Spokane is in the lowlands, where (supportive infrastructure) doesn't cost that much," Beggs said. "The question the mayor's team answered was that if you live in the lowlands, you shouldn't have to pay for water tanks on the highlands."
While Frank, Bingle and Woodward argue the ordinance as it is currently would hurt lower income people by pricing them out of the market, Beggs said it would encourage development of low-income housing through incentives.
"If a developer is building affordable housing, permanently affordable housing, 120% of the median household income and below, they don't have to pay any fee," Beggs said. "It would change the incentives for building affordable housing everywhere in the city, particularly downtown where the infrastructure is already built."
Still, Frank believes the ordinance will suppress new housing developments, which only benefits those who already own houses.
"The people who really suffer are the middle-income families, the low-income families that see their rents go up, that see themselves priced out of the housing market," Frank said. "These things need to be balanced, and you can't have a political system that's driven by wealthy homeowners. Unfortunately, they are the ones who have access to the political system. A lot of structural inequities get built into the system as a result of that."