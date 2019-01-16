As the city of Spokane grows in population, so does the demand for places to live.
The final housing meeting for the City of Spokane will take place Wednesday night, where city leaders will discuss three major changes tenants want in their contracts.
According to the city spokesperson, the balance between landlords and tenants is out of wack. If you're looking for a two-bedroom residence availability is at 1.1%. The city says people have been applying to anything and everything, and now they're asking that there be a "one-time fee" towards all apartment applications.
"Everybody wants to move to Spokane, so we have thousands of people moving here. Our current market of building new houses and apartments, is under 400 new houses each year in the city, and under 400 apartment units", said City Council Member Breean Beggs.
The final and most controversial issue up for debate involves if a tenant has lived somewhere for over a year, and not violated their contract. If that's the case, the question is whether their landlord should have a significant reason for telling them to leave.
Some tenants argue that they need housing security, but some landlords say they should have the right if the owner is selling the property or they want a family member to move in.
The forum starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night.